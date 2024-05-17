Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 99,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.