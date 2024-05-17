Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30,866.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.