Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 2,084,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,027. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.