Efficient Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 893,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 887,101 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.11. 114,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

