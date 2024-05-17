Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $651.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.