Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

