Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $112.46. 1,641,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $112.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

