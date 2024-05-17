Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 22,247 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $486.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.57. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

