Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 538,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,700. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

