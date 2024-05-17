Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 26,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $120.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

