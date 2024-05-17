Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 5,634 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,198,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.59. The stock had a trading volume of 396,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

