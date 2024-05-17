Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 86,006 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,006 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $47,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 932,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,964. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

