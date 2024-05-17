Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VWO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

