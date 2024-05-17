Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGO. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

EGO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,890. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

