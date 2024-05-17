Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ELEV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 25,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,447. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth $11,968,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $6,509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

