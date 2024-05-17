Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $840.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $770.00 to $840.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $770.28. The company had a trading volume of 624,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $760.50 and a 200-day moving average of $682.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,352.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $19,371,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

