Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN remained flat at $7.09 during midday trading on Friday. 52,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,992. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 331.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

