Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EARN remained flat at $7.09 during midday trading on Friday. 52,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,992. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.86.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 331.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on EARN
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.