Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eltek by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eltek in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

