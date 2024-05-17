Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
