Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 250,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

EMR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.