Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $670,000 Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.58. 62,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

