Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.1 %

EDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $879.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $21.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

