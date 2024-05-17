Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,974. The firm has a market cap of C$106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

