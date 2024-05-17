enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading Up 7.7%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 269,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,250,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.41 million, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

