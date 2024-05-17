Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Encore Wire has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $23.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.70 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

