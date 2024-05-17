Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.29

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 951703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

