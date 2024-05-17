Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.56.

Enerflex Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.96. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$856.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

