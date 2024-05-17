Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Buys C$16,020.80 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Jaqueline Herrera bought 2,584 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE EFR opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$12.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.87 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

