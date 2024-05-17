Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.81. 3,040,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,198,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $3,936,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

