Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enhabit Trading Down 3.6 %

Enhabit stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 242,924 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 26.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160,776 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

