Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
