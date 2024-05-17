Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.