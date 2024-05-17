Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.85. 63,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,685. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entegris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

