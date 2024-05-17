Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.25

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 218447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.33 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$73.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

