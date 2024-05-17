EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

