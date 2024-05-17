EOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $106.52 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $922.81 million and approximately $106.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,178,295 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,185,165 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

