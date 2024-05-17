Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

IPG stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

