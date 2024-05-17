Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,132.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $260,340.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,667 shares of company stock worth $1,228,450 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Financial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after buying an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,304,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

