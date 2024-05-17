Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

