Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 401,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

