Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Announces Dividend of $1.42

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.416 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.21.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
