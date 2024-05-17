Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.28.

NYSE ESS traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.71. 88,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,301. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $269.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

