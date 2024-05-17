Ethereum Name Service Market Cap Tops $461.96 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $461.96 million and approximately $39.27 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.79 or 0.00022231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,240,937 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

