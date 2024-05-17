Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $35.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 26,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

