Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,443. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

