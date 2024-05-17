Evercore ISI Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $47.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.06.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 105,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,206. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

