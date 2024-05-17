Evercore ISI Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.85.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.75. 2,480,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,397. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.63 and its 200 day moving average is $296.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

