Evercore ISI Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

AVB opened at $198.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

