EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $870,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,748.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $511,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $870,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,748.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.39 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $834.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

