Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells $30,820.56 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $23,818.68.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Evolus by 650.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 254,013 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 43.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

