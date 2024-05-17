Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.