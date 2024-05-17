Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

XHLF stock remained flat at $50.19 during trading on Friday. 30,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,722. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

